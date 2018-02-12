› Home ›
'Dogs carry C-USA credits to Hawaii Bowl
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:46am
in
O. K. Davis
Louisiana Tech will be making the longest trip of any team participating in NCAA football bowl games.
Tech will face the host Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Honolulu on Dec. 22 in the Hawaii Bowl.
The Bulldogs will be accompanied by some impressive marks regarding Conference USA teams in postseason action.
Tech is the only league member that has won seven or more games in each of the last five years.
Such gaudy marks are also buffered by being the only C-USA team who has played in five straight bowl games.
