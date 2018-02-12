› Home ›
No. 1 Alabama rallies behind Hurts, tops No. 4 Georgia
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:44am
in
ATLANTA (AP) — In a dramatic twist on last season’s national championship game, Jalen Hurts came off the bench to pass for one touchdown and run for another in the fourth quarter, rallying No. 1 Alabama to a 35-28 victory over No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game Saturday.
Heisman Trophy favorite Tua Tagovailoa had to be helped off the field with just over 11 minutes remaining after one of his own linemen stepped on the quarterback’s right ankle as he attempted to throw.
