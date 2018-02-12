› Home ›
FBS playoff hopefuls make case; selections today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:42am
in
By The Associated Press
Championship Saturday is over in college football. Bowl selection Sunday is coming up.
Top-ranked Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame are all expected to land berths in the four-team College Football Playoff when the field is announced today.
The Crimson Tide won the SEC championship 35-28 over Georgia, the unbeaten Fighting Irish were idle and Clemson won the ACC title over Pittsburgh, 42-10.
