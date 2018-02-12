› Home ›
No. 19 LSU roars past GSU, 78-57
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:41am
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Darius Days had season highs of 13 points and nine rebounds as LSU defeated Grambling 78-57 in a non-conference game Saturday.
Days, who made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts, was making the first start of his career for the Tigers (6-2).
Tremont Waters was the leading scorer for LSU with 15 points. Skylar Mays added ten points for LSU, which never trailed in the game.
