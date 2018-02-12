  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
No. 19 LSU roars past GSU, 78-57

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 12/02/2018 - 12:41am
Photo courtesy GSU Sports Information - Grambling’s Dallas Polk-Hilliard (with ball) looks to make a move on LSU’s Tremont Waters (3) during Saturday’s game at the Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Darius Days had season highs of 13 points and nine rebounds as LSU defeated Grambling 78-57 in a non-conference game Saturday.

Days, who made 5 of 8 field-goal attempts, was making the first start of his career for the Tigers (6-2).

Tremont Waters was the leading scorer for LSU with 15 points. Skylar Mays added ten points for LSU, which never trailed in the game.

