› Home ›
Gulf Coast looks to maintain, restore oyster population
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/01/2018 - 11:41pm
in
MONROE (AP) — The oyster dressing is safe this year.
Since the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010, 4 billion to 8.3 billion subtidal oysters were estimated to be lost across the Gulf coast. Many states are struggling.
Louisiana is the only state producing at a level at or higher than before the spill, according to Seth Blitch, The Nature Conservancy’s Director of Coastal and Marine Conservation in Louisiana.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos