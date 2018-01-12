  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Gulf Coast looks to maintain, restore oyster population

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/01/2018 - 11:41pm
MONROE (AP) — The oyster dressing is safe this year.

Since the Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010, 4 billion to 8.3 billion subtidal oysters were estimated to be lost across the Gulf coast. Many states are struggling.

Louisiana is the only state producing at a level at or higher than before the spill, according to Seth Blitch, The Nature Conservancy’s Director of Coastal and Marine Conservation in Louisiana.

