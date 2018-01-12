› Home ›
Turkey book good for Christmas giving
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 12/01/2018 - 11:39pm
in
Glynn Harris
In football for a young wanna-be quarterback, nothing beats getting to pick the brains of such successful team leaders like Peyton Manning, Terry Bradshaw, Drew Brees, et al. Learning how they do what they do so successfully can go a long way toward helping a novice player develop a mastery of the position.
The same thing could be said for other successful endeavors. Take turkey hunting for instance. If you want to become good at taking wild gobblers, nothing helps like learning from the old veterans who have spent the hours and put in the effort to be successful.
