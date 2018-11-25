› Home ›
Louisiana Tech lineman honored for work in class
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 11/30/2018 - 12:23pm
in
Reed named to C-USA Football All-Academic Team
Leader Sports Service
DALLAS — Louisiana Tech offensive lineman Ethan Reed has been named to the 2018 InTouch Credit Union Conference USA Football All-Academic Team for his performance both on the field and in the classroom this season.
Reed is one of 11 C-USA football student-athletes named to this year’s All-Academic Team, while a total of nine schools are represented on the team. Reed was named to the 2018 All-Academic Team after compiling a 3.43 cumulative GPA in mechanical engineering.
