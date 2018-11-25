› Home ›
Surge ends for Saints
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 11/30/2018 - 12:21pm
Dallas defeats N.O., 13-10
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Drew Brees didn’t have a completion until the final play of the first quarter. His final pass, one he was trying to throw away, got intercepted.
And things certainly weren’t much better in between for Brees and the NFC South-leading New Orleans Saints, whose 10-game winning streak ended in a 13-10 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
“We didn’t really find a rhythm pretty much the whole game,” Brees said. “We may have had one decent drive, but for the most part felt like we just didn’t really find a great rhythm with what we were doing.”
