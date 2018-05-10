› Home ›
Connecting with parish’s past
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 3:01pm
Museum sponsoring Chautauqua lectures to be held this month
Caleb Daniel
A firm grasp of its history has always made the Ruston community ready for the future, Margaret Anne Emory, director of the Lincoln Parish Museum, said.
Starting next week, the community will have another chance to connect to that history.
The Lincoln Parish Museum will host another Chautauqua Lecture Series this month.
The three presentations on local history are scheduled for consecutive Tuesday nights starting next week. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with presentations going from 6 to 7 p.m.
