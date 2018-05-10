› Home ›
Grambling to hold election forums
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:56pm
in
Reginald Owens
Two “Let’s Meet the Candidates” forums will be held at Grambling City Hall to introduce residents to those running in the Nov. 6 elections for city council and district judge.
The first forum for Grambling City Council contenders will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and the second for judge candidates in 3rd Judicial Court, Division C, at 6 p.m. Oct. 15.
The forums will give candidates an opportunity to briefly state their positions and to answer questions from the audience.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos