Grambling to hold election forums

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:56pm
Reginald Owens

Two “Let’s Meet the Candidates” forums will be held at Grambling City Hall to introduce residents to those running in the Nov. 6 elections for city council and district judge.

The first forum for Grambling City Council contenders will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and the second for judge candidates in 3rd Judicial Court, Division C, at 6 p.m. Oct. 15.

The forums will give candidates an opportunity to briefly state their positions and to answer questions from the audience.

