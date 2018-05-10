› Home ›
Rivalry Revival?
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:54pm
in
Bearcats to try and end 28 years of frustration
T. Scott Boatright
Once upon a time, the Ruston High School Bearcats were the shining knights of north Louisiana football, winning five state championships during the 1980s, a period in which the ’Cats dominated the West Monroe Rebels.
Then old man time stepped in and pushed the pendulum the other direction, and the Rebels became dominant.
West Monroe (5-0) has won 80 consecutive district games dating back to Oct. 12, 2002. The Rebels have won 16 straight district championships and 22 overall throughout the years.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos