Showing support

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:49pm
Jessica Gammel, of Amberly’s, left, dyes the facial hair of Jerry Andrews, of Ruston, hot pink to raise awareness for breast cancer. Throughout October, customers can pay $25 to have their facial hair or a strand of hair dyed pink at one of four participating locations — The Strand Hair Salon, Amberley’s Aveda Concept Salon, The Boardwalk Salon and Boutique and Thompson’s Barber Shop. Donations will go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
