Take advantage of right to vote
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:42pm
The democratic process needs you!
In order for a democracy to work, people need to vote.
Voting is the most effective way to have your voice heard.
Elections that will help shape the future of our area will be held in November, and deadlines to register to vote for these elections are fast approaching.
Tuesday is the deadline to register by mail or in person in time for the Nov. 6 election.
Louisiana residents can register online through Oct. 16 at www.GeauxVote.com.
