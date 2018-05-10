› Home ›
Beliefs about high taxes are only half right
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:36pm
in
Mark Rainwater
There’s a couple from Monroe who had three children, all boys.
Their dad was a career military officer. When he retired in 1988, he was serving as Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf ’s intelligence officer.
Rob, the oldest, followed in his father’s footsteps. He’s commander of a Special Forces unit who’s been deployed in the Middle East almost a dozen times.
Mike, in the middle, works for the U.S. Department of State. He takes the dog assignments, the ones others don’t want. For example, he was stationed in Afghanistan when Seal Team Six came calling to take care of Osama bin Laden.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos