U.S. unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:27pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent in September — the lowest level since December 1969 — signaling how the longest streak of hiring on record has put millions of Americans back to work.

Employers added just 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, the Labor Department said today. But that figure was likely depressed by the impact of Hurricane Florence.

