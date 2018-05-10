› Home ›
Trump lashes out at protestors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 10/05/2018 - 2:24pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out today at female protesters who have confronted senators over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, labeling them “rude elevator screamers” and “paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad.”
Trump’s tweet Friday came before a crucial Senate vote on Kavanaugh, who stands accused of a high school-era sexual assault.
