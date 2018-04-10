› Home ›
Creek, OCS to square off
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 10/04/2018 - 1:12pm
in
Game set for 7 p.m. start today in Monroe
T. Scott Boatright
Have no doubt — this one has been circled in red for the Eagles on Ouachita Christian’s football schedule since before the season began.
Cedar Creek brings a 3-2 record to the Eagles Nest as the Cougars are set to play a District 2-1A showdown at OCS at 7 p.m. today in Monroe.
And you know the Eagles won’t have forgotten a 42-18 loss to Cedar Creek last year that marked the first Cougars’ win over OCS in 10 years.
Cedar Creek led 20-12 at the half in that one and came out after intermission to take control and pull away.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos