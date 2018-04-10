  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Creek, OCS to square off

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 10/04/2018 - 1:12pm
Game set for 7 p.m. start today in Monroe
T. Scott Boatright
Photo by DARRELL JAMES - Quarterback Brooks Auger (10) and multi-position specialist Preston Tullos (30) will be two of the players leading Cedar Creek’s offense as the Cougars play at Ouachita Christian at 7 p.m. today in Monroe.

Have no doubt — this one has been circled in red for the Eagles on Ouachita Christian’s football schedule since before the season began.

Cedar Creek brings a 3-2 record to the Eagles Nest as the Cougars are set to play a District 2-1A showdown at OCS at 7 p.m. today in Monroe.

And you know the Eagles won’t have forgotten a 42-18 loss to Cedar Creek last year that marked the first Cougars’ win over OCS in 10 years.

Cedar Creek led 20-12 at the half in that one and came out after intermission to take control and pull away.

