Tech softballers honored for academics
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 10/04/2018 - 1:10pm
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s softball program saw six student-athletes earn Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2017-18 season, released by the NFCA on Wednesday.
Sydney Casteel, Emily Daniel, Marilyn Rizzato, Addison Roark, Bayli Simon and Katie Smith were the six Lady Techsters who earned the prestigious honor in the classroom during the academic year.
The Lady Techsters also saw 16 student-athletes earned C-USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll accolades last spring (cumulative 3.0 GPA) while six earned the C-USA Academic Medal (3.75 cumulative GPA).
