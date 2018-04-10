› Home ›
RHS Volleycats spike Shreve
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 10/04/2018 - 1:09pm
in
T. Scott Boatright
The Ruston High School volleyball team defeated Capt. Shreve on the road in straight sets Wednesday — 25-8, 25-10 and 25-15.
Anna Pody had 13 kills to lead RHS while Abby Ambrose added five kills and 29 assists.
Meg Roeder also had five kills for Ruston while Ellie Inman, Emma Haddox, Anna Kate Inman and Rebecca Mall each had four kills.
Ruston returns to action starting at 4 p.m. today with a home match against Airline. Varsity action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
RHS went on the road and defeated Airline 3-2 earlier this season.
