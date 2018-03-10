  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
School board OKs changes to insurance

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 1:20pm
Deductibles, some pharmacy copays to increase Jan. 1
Nancy Bergeron

SIMSBORO — Lincoln Parish school system employees will pay more for their insurance deductibles and some pharmacy copays next year.

The Lincoln Parish School Board on Tuesday approved the health plan adjustments effective Jan. 1.

The increases are in lieu of a premium increase and to help keep the insurance plan solvent, said David Charpentier, vice president of employee benefits with Brown and Brown Insurance, the firm that handles the school systems’ insurance.

