› Home ›
LINCOLN PARISH CELEBRATES NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 1:16pm
in
Locals show ‘Unity in the Community’
Residents from south Ruston neighborhoods kicked off the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office Unity in the Community 2.0 National Night Out celebration Tuesday evening with a hot dog cookout and family fun in Duncan Park. Above, neighbors visit at the park pavilion. Below, Madyn Wilson, 3, and Amari Sims, 6, play on a slide. Unity in the Community 2.0 continues from 4:30 to 8 pm. Tuesday at Argent Pavilion on the Louisiana Tech campus. Events for the evening include a BMX bike show. The event is free and open to the public.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos