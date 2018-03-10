  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Mills to headline 14th annual William D. Tindol Banker’s Day

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 1:14pm
Leader News Service
Origin Bancorp Inc. Chairman, President and CEO, Drake Mills, a 1982 graduate of Louisiana Tech University, is set to give the keynote presentation during the annual William D. Tindol Banker’s Day at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in Davis Auditorium (College of Business 101).

Banker’s Day is held annually on the campus of Louisiana Tech in the College of Business, featuring various leaders in the banking and finance world that come to share their wealth of knowledge with College of Business students, students across campus and the Ruston community.

