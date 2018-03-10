› Home ›
U.S. to offer cyberwar capabilities to NATO allies
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:58pm
in
BRUSSELS (AP) — Acting to counter Russia’s aggressive use of cyberattacks across Europe and around the world, the U.S. is expected to announce that, if asked, it will use its formidable cyberwarfare capabilities on NATO’s behalf, according to a senior U.S. official.
The announcement is expected in the coming days as U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends a meeting of NATO defense ministers today and Thursday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos