Congrats to GSU for TV extension
Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:53pm
in
Every Thanksgiving weekend, Lincoln Parish gets to bask in a national spotlight thanks to Grambling State University’s participation in the Bayou Classic football game at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
That will continue at least three more years after it was announced by the NBC Sports Group last week that GSU and Southern reached an agreement to extend their partnership, keeping the annual Bayou Classic on NBCSN through 2021.
