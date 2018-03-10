› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:52pm
in
Sometimes cutting one's losses is winning
Nancy Bergeron
It wasn’t what was on the Board of Aldermen’s Monday night agenda that raised eyebrows, but what wasn’t.
There was no call for a local-option liquor referendum after all. Only hours before the agenda had to be finalized last week, parish Registrar of Voters Dianna Stone certified that the petition seeking to expand alcohol sales inside the city limits had failed.
Backers needed a minimum 2,500 “genuine signatures of qualified electors” to force aldermen to set a referendum. They got 2,469.
