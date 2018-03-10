  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
CCA Summer Food Drive a success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:48pm
Leader News Service
Submitted photo - Ruston Rotary contributed $1,000 to CCA toward the 2018 Summer food drive. Pictured from left to right are Stephanie Matthews (CCA director), Jeremy Hebert (president of Ruston Rotary), and Tyler Storms (director of Rotary of Lincoln’s CCA Summer Food Drive).

The community succeeded in helping Rotary of Lincoln’s Summer Food Drive exceed its goal in 2018.

Rotary of Lincoln annually tries to benefit Christian Community Action by raising an additional 10,000 food items during the summer months.

This project was the third annual such drive. Many individuals regularly purchased food items at Super One, and other organizations helped, as well.

