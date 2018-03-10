› Home ›
CCA Summer Food Drive a success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:48pm
Leader News Service
The community succeeded in helping Rotary of Lincoln’s Summer Food Drive exceed its goal in 2018.
Rotary of Lincoln annually tries to benefit Christian Community Action by raising an additional 10,000 food items during the summer months.
This project was the third annual such drive. Many individuals regularly purchased food items at Super One, and other organizations helped, as well.
