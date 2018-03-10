› Home ›
Tale of a future Tiger
RHS TE Parker commits to LSU
T. Scott Boatright
Ruston High School senior tight end Ray Parker says he’s made his choice after giving LSU head coach Ed Orgeron his verbal commitment on Monday.
Many have believed he could be a future offensive tackle on the collegiate level, but he’s being recruited as a tight end by LSU.
Parker’s unofficial visit to LSU for the Ole Miss game sealed the deal for the Bearcats prospect.
“He went down there this weekend and it made up his mind,” said RHS head coach Jerrod Baugh. “He had been leaning that way anyway, and I think that it just felt right when he went down there to the ball game.”
