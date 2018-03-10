› Home ›
Lady Techsters set for welcome back dinner
10/03/2018
Louisiana Tech Lady Techster basketball fans are invited to come out to the 2018 Welcome Back Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Argent Pavilion.
The event is free but fans are asked to bring a dessert or covered dish (fruits, vegetables, bread) while the Tip-Off Club will supply the main course for the evening.
Anyone interested in attending the annual event is asked to RSVP to Barbara Swart at 318-255-7950 or by emailing Barbara@latechalumni.org.
