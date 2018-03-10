  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Lady Techsters set for welcome back dinner

Submitted by admin on Wed, 10/03/2018 - 12:17pm
in
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech Lady Techster basketball fans are invited to come out to the 2018 Welcome Back Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Argent Pavilion.

The event is free but fans are asked to bring a dessert or covered dish (fruits, vegetables, bread) while the Tip-Off Club will supply the main course for the evening.

Anyone interested in attending the annual event is asked to RSVP to Barbara Swart at 318-255-7950 or by emailing Barbara@latechalumni.org.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share