› Home ›
Louisiana Tech duo earns double honors
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 2:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech had a pair of football players named the top dogs in Conference USA and Louisiana college football after Jaylon Ferguson was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Bailey Hale was awarded the Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the C-USA office and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Monday afternoon.
Both Ferguson and Hale helped lead Louisiana Tech to an impressive 29-27 road win over North Texas on Saturday night in the C-USA opener at Apogee Stadium in Denton.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos