  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Louisiana Tech duo earns double honors

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 2:11pm
in
Leader Sports Service
sports 2.jpg
Photos by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson (45. above left) was named Monday as the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s and the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week while the Bulldogs’ kicker Brady Hale (above right) was named Special Teams Player of the Week by both organizations.

Louisiana Tech had a pair of football players named the top dogs in Conference USA and Louisiana college football after Jaylon Ferguson was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Bailey Hale was awarded the Special Teams Player of the Week, it was announced by the C-USA office and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Monday afternoon.

Both Ferguson and Hale helped lead Louisiana Tech to an impressive 29-27 road win over North Texas on Saturday night in the C-USA opener at Apogee Stadium in Denton.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share