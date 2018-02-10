BUDDY'S BLOG

  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 2:04pm
Mike Green: Dunkin’ Dogs best player ever
Leader file photo - The late Mike Green remains Louisiana Tech’s all time scoring and rebounding leader in men’s basketball.

When asked about the best all-round basketball player I ever saw in Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs’ history, I don’t even hesitate.

Mike Green.

Case closed.

Without question.

No doubt about it.

Oh, the obvious answer would be Karl Malone.

No disrespect to the “Mailman,” but he’s second best on the list of the very best in the Bulldogs’ annals.

There wasn’t anything Marvelous Mike couldn’t do.

Forget that he played in the mid-1970s.

He could’ve been inserted into today’s starting lineups and still excelled.

