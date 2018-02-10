› Home ›
GSU launches new mobile app
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 1:53pm
in
Leader News Service
GRAMBLING — Today, Grambling State announced the launch of its new stand-alone mobile application and “click the G” campaign; making academic, news, and other campus updates easier for students, faculty, and supporters.
“This mobile application is an important step forward for Grambling State,” said President Rick Gallot. “We’ve heard from students and alumni across the country and how they want to engage.
“We’re excited about making it even easier to stay connected to Grambling State.”
Grambling State Mobile — Available for iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos