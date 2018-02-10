› Home ›
Tech named to world rankings for first time
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 1:51pm
in
Leader News Service
For the first time, Louisiana Tech University was ranked in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. The international ranking evaluates over 1,000 universities on measures of the school’s reputation and research output.
Louisiana Tech was one of only two Louisiana universities to be recognized in the ranking in 2019.
