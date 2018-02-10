  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tech named to world rankings for first time

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 1:51pm
Leader News Service

For the first time, Louisiana Tech University was ranked in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. The international ranking evaluates over 1,000 universities on measures of the school’s reputation and research output.

Louisiana Tech was one of only two Louisiana universities to be recognized in the ranking in 2019.

