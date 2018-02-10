› Home ›
Board OKs economic district on split vote
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 1:50pm
Decision on tax to fund sports complex additions set for November
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen has created the economic development district that is expected to eventually fund additions to the city’s new sports complex.
But the decision to approve Economic Development District No. 1 wasn’t unanimous.
The 3-2 vote saw District 1 Alderwoman Carolyn Cage, District 2 Alderwoman Angela Mayfield and District 3 Alderman Jedd Lewis favoring the district, while District 4 Alderman Jim Pearce and District 5 Alderman Bruce Siegmund opposed it.
