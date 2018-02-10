  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
$1.85 M heist at Ardagh

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 10/02/2018 - 1:44pm
Duo arrested for stealing prized metals
Leader Staff Report
Two Downsville women are free on bond today following their arrests Friday on charges of stealing prized metals from the Ardagh Glass Plant in Simsboro and apparently selling the metals to a Bastrop recycling plant.

Alicia Spillers, 50, and Wendi Jean Spillers, also 50, both of 1269 Garland Gin Road in Downsville, are charged with one count each of simple burglary and one count each of felony theft.

