Tech holds off North Texas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 3:04am
Leader Sports Service
DENTON, Texas — On a night where North Texas celebrated Mean Joe Greene, one of the greatest defensive ends to ever play the game, it was Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson who stole the show.
Down 21-6 after the first quarter of play, Ferguson and the Louisiana Tech defense stymied a potent North Texas offense the rest of the way to lead the Bulldogs to a thrilling 29-27 victory over the Mean Green on Saturday night in front of the largest crowd in North Texas history.
