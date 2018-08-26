› Home ›
If only next Super Bowl can equal No. 52
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 3:01am
in
O. K. Davis
It seems like only yesterday that the Philadelphia Eagles held up their first Lombardi Trophy.
I am still having withdrawal symptoms.
Man, wasn’t Super Bowl No. 52 fun to watch?
And not just for a few memorable quarters, but for the entire game.
From start to finish (trips to the bathroom were prohibited), this was the most fun-to-watch Super Bowl I’ve ever witnessed.
You name it, this game had it.
