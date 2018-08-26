  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
If only next Super Bowl can equal No. 52

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 3:01am
O. K. Davis
Davis, Buddy 2015.jpg

It seems like only yesterday that the Philadelphia Eagles held up their first Lombardi Trophy.
I am still having withdrawal symptoms.

Man, wasn’t Super Bowl No. 52 fun to watch?

And not just for a few memorable quarters, but for the entire game.

From start to finish (trips to the bathroom were prohibited), this was the most fun-to-watch Super Bowl I’ve ever witnessed.

You name it, this game had it.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only.

