Cougars cruise past Tensas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 2:02am
T. Scott Boatright
While Cedar Creek was feeling thrilled after a Homecoming win Friday night at Cougars Field, its opponent, winless Tensas, was left feeling “Blue” by the end of the contest.
That’s as in “battered by Blue.”
Blue, a bruising 6-4, 230-pound sophomore running back blasted through the Tensas defensive all game long as he propelled the Cougars to a 38-8 over Tensas.
After an early Cedar Creek score, it was quarterback Brooks Auger’s turn as he faked a handoff to Blue and then cut back for a five-yard touchdown run at the 2:21 mark of the first quarter that put the Cougars up 13-0.
