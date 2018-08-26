  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Cougars cruise past Tensas

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 2:02am
in
T. Scott Boatright
093018 Creek Blue C.jpg
Cedar Creek’s Lane Blue hits a role for a gain Friday night during the Cougars’ Homcoming win over Tensas.

While Cedar Creek was feeling thrilled after a Homecoming win Friday night at Cougars Field, its opponent, winless Tensas, was left feeling “Blue” by the end of the contest.

That’s as in “battered by Blue.”

Blue, a bruising 6-4, 230-pound sophomore running back blasted through the Tensas defensive all game long as he propelled the Cougars to a 38-8 over Tensas.

After an early Cedar Creek score, it was quarterback Brooks Auger’s turn as he faked a handoff to Blue and then cut back for a five-yard touchdown run at the 2:21 mark of the first quarter that put the Cougars up 13-0.

