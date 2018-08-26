  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bearcats race past Chiefs in 48-21 win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 2:00am
T. Scott Boatright
Camdyn Crowe scored Ruston’s final touchdown Friday on this 67-yard scoring strike from Eric Outley.

CADEVILLE —West Ouachita learned early on Friday that it’s unwise to anger the Bearcats.
The Chiefs struck first under three minutes into the game, but Ruston High School roared right back, scoring 34 unanswered points for the remainder of the first half en route to a 48-21 win.

Ruston used its rushing game to grind out the win with three players accounting for five touchdown carries.

Hahsan Jackson led the Bearcats with 94 yards on 11 carries with touchdown runs of three and 15 yards while Deontre Griffin added 71 yards on eight attempts with a 14-yard scoring scamper.

