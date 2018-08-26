› Home ›
Tech volleyball to wrap up home stand today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 1:58am
in
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech volleyball team will conclude a stretch of four consecutive home matches by hosting league foe Marshall at 1 p.m. today in the Thomas Assembly Center.
Tech (6-11, 1-1; Conference USA) will be looking to close a strong stretch of recent play, having won five of their last nine matches. Tech is 2-2 at home this season and is 1-1 at the Thomas Assembly Center in league action.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos