Tech volleyball to wrap up home stand today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 1:58am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech volleyball team will conclude a stretch of four consecutive home matches by hosting league foe Marshall at 1 p.m. today in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tech (6-11, 1-1; Conference USA) will be looking to close a strong stretch of recent play, having won five of their last nine matches. Tech is 2-2 at home this season and is 1-1 at the Thomas Assembly Center in league action.

