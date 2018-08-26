  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Decline in duck population could be troubling

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 1:56am
in
Glynn Harris
093018 LPP Ducks C.jpg
Although duck numbers are down for this season, those arriving from the north may be looking for places to hide once season opens.

“Although the overall duck population remains at around 17 percent above the long-term average, that population has declined for the past two years,” said Larry Reynolds, Waterfowl Study Leader for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

This is not the best news for duck hunters in our part of the country as we want to hear wingbeats overhead in the dark and see plenty of ducks with cupped wings over decoys.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share