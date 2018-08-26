› Home ›
Decline in duck population could be troubling
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 1:56am
in
Glynn Harris
“Although the overall duck population remains at around 17 percent above the long-term average, that population has declined for the past two years,” said Larry Reynolds, Waterfowl Study Leader for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
This is not the best news for duck hunters in our part of the country as we want to hear wingbeats overhead in the dark and see plenty of ducks with cupped wings over decoys.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos