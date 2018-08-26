Lawyer: Suit will probably be dropped
A lawsuit file against the city of Ruston seeking to halt a vote on expanded alcohol sales will probably be dropped in light of a new count showing a petition seeking to force a referendum failed, the attorney for man who filed the suit said.
“It the city does not set the election, there will be no reason to go forward,” Tyler Storm said.
The call was on the board’s draft agenda for its Monday night meeting, but was removed when the city received the certificate of verification showing the petition drive had fallen short.
Ruston resident Ben Humphries alleged in his lawsuit there might have been irregularities in some of the signatures and other information contained in the petition that was circulate primarily at the request of Walmart corporation and Brookshires Grocery Company.
Brookshires is the parent company of Super 1 Foods.
A spokesperson for Walmart said via email the company is weighing it options in light of last week’s decision by parish Registrar of Voters Dianna Stone.
The official tally show petitioners fell short by 31 acceptable signatures. They needed a minimum of 2,500 verifiable signatures from city voters, but got only 2,469.
“We are disappointed with the outcome and are reviewing our options,” said Walmart’s Anne Hatfield.
As of Friday morning, Brookshires had not replied to the Daily Leader’s questions regarding the grocery company’s next move.
At issue is whether local grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell a full array of packaged alcoholic beverages.
Package sales in the city are currently limited to beverages with no more than 6 percent alcohol content. That’s generally wine coolers and most beers.
Though unofficial figures released by Stone’s office earlier this month showed the petition was successful by 16 signatures, but a re-examination done last week under an updated state law found otherwise.
