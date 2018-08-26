› Home ›
Aldermen to vote on Monday
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 1:11am
At issue is potential creation of economic development district
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Board of Aldermen is scheduled to vote Monday on creating an economic development district that could eventually generate revenue to fund additions to the city’s yet-to-be-opened sports complex.
The board convenes at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in a session that’s open to the public.
Also on the agenda: introduction of an ordinance levying an additional 1.75 percent sales tax in the district. Should one of the five aldermen agree to introduce the ordinance, the board would vote on the increase during their Nov. 5 meeting.
