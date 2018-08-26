› Home ›
30th annual Chicken Festival celebrated
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 1:10am
in
T. Scott Boatright
Dubach held its annual Chicken Fest with hundreds lining the streets Saturday for some feathery fun. Pictured in the top photo is chicken-themed artwork by fifth-grade students at Dubach School done in Lauren Dixon’s art class. Pictured at the bottom left is Miss Teen Chicken Fest Allison Gauthreaux posing with an antique truck as the festival’s car show. Pictured bottom right is 5-year-old Ella Herrera of Nacogdoches, Texas, playing a fishing game.
