  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Top scholars for September announced

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 12:57am
in
Leader News Service
rotary.jpg
Celebrating their recognition as Rotary’s September Student of the Month are (left to right) Kaitlin McGaugh (Simsboro High), Jada Starks (Lincoln Prep), Davis Glen Ellis (Ruston High), Garrick Griffin (Ruston High), Bethany Ates (Choudrant High) and Rebecca Bordelon (Cedar Creek).

The Ruston Rotary Club proudly announces the recipients of the September Student of the Month Awards. Student honorees spoke to the club members about their achievements at the September 19 luncheon before being presented an award of recognition. Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share