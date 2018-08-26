› Home ›
Top scholars for September announced
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sun, 09/30/2018 - 12:57am
in
Leader News Service
The Ruston Rotary Club proudly announces the recipients of the September Student of the Month Awards. Student honorees spoke to the club members about their achievements at the September 19 luncheon before being presented an award of recognition. Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extra curricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos