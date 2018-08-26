› Home ›
Tech set for C-USA showdown at N. Texas
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:26pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech’s football team opens Conference USA play this weekend with a key divisional matchup as the Bulldogs travel to take on a streaking North Texas team in Denton, Texas.
The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Apogee Stadium and will air on beIN Sports with Mike Gleason (play-by-play) and Brett Romberg (analysis) calling all the action on Saturday night.
