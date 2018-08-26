› Home ›
G-Men will face tough SWAC test vs. Panthers
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:19pm
Leader Sports Service
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University football team will take on Prairie View A&M in the 95th State Fair Classic in a Southwestern Athletic Conference match-up at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The Tigers broadcast crew of Santoria Black, Ossie Clark, Nick Harrison and Leon Thomas will call all the action on Grambling State Sports Radio Network. The game will broadcasted in Ruston (KPCH 99.3 FM) and Monroe (KJMG – 97.3 FM) and streamed online at www.gsutigers.com.
