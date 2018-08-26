  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lady Techsters cross country team to compete at McNeese Inviational

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:18pm
Leader Sports Service

Louisiana Tech-s women’s cross country squad is gearing up for its second race of the season as the Lady Techsters travel to south Louisiana to compete in the Lake Charles Toyota McNeese Cowboy Stampede on Saturday.

The McNeese Cowboy Stampede is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Enos Derbonne Sports Complex in Lake Charles. The Lady Techsters are set to compete alongside 14 additional teams in the women’s 5k race on Saturday.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

