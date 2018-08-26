› Home ›
Lady Techsters cross country team to compete at McNeese Inviational
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:18pm
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech-s women’s cross country squad is gearing up for its second race of the season as the Lady Techsters travel to south Louisiana to compete in the Lake Charles Toyota McNeese Cowboy Stampede on Saturday.
The McNeese Cowboy Stampede is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Enos Derbonne Sports Complex in Lake Charles. The Lady Techsters are set to compete alongside 14 additional teams in the women’s 5k race on Saturday.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos