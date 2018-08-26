  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Louisiana trooper shoots and kills person in traffic stop

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:16pm
HAMMOND (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a trooper making a traffic stop has shot and killed one person after a struggle.

Senior Trooper Dustin Dwight said in a news release that the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Thursday in Hammond.

The statement said there was a struggle during the stop and the officer fired his weapon, hitting the person. The person was taken to a hospital and died. The person’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The trooper wasn’t hurt. The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.

