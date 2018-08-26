› Home ›
Texas inmate executed for killing girlfriend in 2000
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate was executed Thursday evening for fatally running over his girlfriend in a jealous rage more than 18 years ago. It was the state’s second execution in as many days.
Daniel Acker was condemned for the March 2000 slaying of Marquetta George of Sulphur Springs. Prosecutors said he ran over George with his truck in rural northeast Texas because he believed she had been unfaithful to him.
Asked by the warden if he had any final statement, Acker replied: “No, sir.”
