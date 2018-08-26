  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Texas inmate executed for killing girlfriend in 2000

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:15pm
in

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate was executed Thursday evening for fatally running over his girlfriend in a jealous rage more than 18 years ago. It was the state’s second execution in as many days.

Daniel Acker was condemned for the March 2000 slaying of Marquetta George of Sulphur Springs. Prosecutors said he ran over George with his truck in rural northeast Texas because he believed she had been unfaithful to him.

Asked by the warden if he had any final statement, Acker replied: “No, sir.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share