› Home ›
LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:14pm
in
BATON ROUGE (AP) — LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot early today near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge.
Sims, 20, was shot around 12:25 a.m., Baton Rouge police said in a news release.
He was taken to a hospital and died from his wounds, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
The shooting happened at a restaurant across from Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, The Advocate reported.
No arrests have been reported. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.
LSU basketball coach Will Wade issued a statement saying the team is “devastated.”
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos