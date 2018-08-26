  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 09/28/2018 - 2:14pm
in

BATON ROUGE (AP) — LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot early today near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge.

Sims, 20, was shot around 12:25 a.m., Baton Rouge police said in a news release.

He was taken to a hospital and died from his wounds, Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.

The shooting happened at a restaurant across from Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium, The Advocate reported.

No arrests have been reported. Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

LSU basketball coach Will Wade issued a statement saying the team is “devastated.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share